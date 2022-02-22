Centerra Gold buying a gold project in Nevada

TORONTO — Centerra Gold Inc. has signed a deal to buy Gemfield Resources LLC and its Goldfield District Project in Nevada.

Under the deal with Waterton Nevada Splitter LLC, Centerra will pay a total of US$206.5 million including US$175 million in cash at closing plus a US$31.5-million future milestone payment payable in cash or Centerra shares.

The Toronto-based gold miner says Goldfield is a conventional open-pit, heap leach project in late-stage development.

Centerra says it believes that the project also has significant upside potential from its large, underexplored land position.