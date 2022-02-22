Frito-Lay, Loblaw clash on price increases

TORONTO — One of Canada's biggest food manufacturers has halted shipments to the country's largest grocer in a extreme example of how inflation is impacting the food industry.

At issue is a dispute over pricing between Frito-Lay Canada and Loblaw Companies Ltd. as the maker of brands like Cheetos, Doritos, Lays, Ruffles and Sunchips tries to recoup higher costs.

The situation has left the chip and snack food aisle of many Loblaw stores stocked with the retailer's house brands or less full than usual.

Frito-Lay spokeswoman Sheri Morgan confirmed there is a "temporary disruption" with one customer.