Prepaid credit cards helpful to impulsive spenders

While revolving credit cards only require a minimum payment each month, prepaid cards create a mindset shift because you’re only working with money that you actually have, which creates a forced spending or budgeting plan.

That’s also why some prefer prepaid credit cards over debit cards — it puts a strict limit on how much you can spend on certain spending categories that the card is intended to pay for. And, spenders don’t risk accidentally dipping into money meant for rent, bills or other expenses.

Additionally, prepaid cards are helpful for Canadians who have bad credit and aren’t eligible for traditional credit cards, Enriquez said. Since prepaid cards don’t require a credit check, they can be used like a typical credit card to online shop, book hotels and more.

One thing to watch for, however, is that many — but not all — prepaid cards can include fees, such as for annual dues, account inactivity, certain ATM use, card replacement and foreign exchange.

Enriquez said fees shouldn’t be a deterrent, however, since many credit cards also charge fees.

“You just have to pick and choose what you want,” she said.

For Clin, the main disadvantage to her prepaid card is that there’s a limit to how much money she can transfer at a time and store on the account.

“Wealthsimple’s instant deposit feature means I don’t have to wait for the funds to fully transfer from my bank account before I’m able to use them, but it’s a limited amount,” Clin said.

“One time when I tried to add more than the instant deposit amount imposed by Wealthsimple, it took more than five business days to appear on my Cash card but [the money] had already been withdrawn from my bank account and I had no access to those funds for over a week. So it takes some financial agility and enough cash flow to have the patience to move your money around.”

This limits the number of large payments I can use the prepaid card for, Clin adds.

Despite its limitations, Clin said the benefit of having a separate account for personal and entertainment expenses is still worth it, given her aversion to stricter budgeting.

“In a way, the limit on that instant deposit feature is a really simple way to limit my personal and entertainment spending overall, since it means I’ll give appropriate pause and think over any larger purchases and whether I really have the funds to cover them.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2022.

By Leah Golob, The Canadian Press