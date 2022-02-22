Several Canadian universities keep vax mandates

Other schools in Ontario, including the University of Toronto, said they aren't making changes to their COVID-19 vaccine policies and continue to consult with the government and public health officials on the issue.

In Alberta, the University of Calgary and the University of Alberta said they're suspending their vaccination mandates when on-campus learning resumes next week.

But the two largest post-secondary schools in Alberta will keep their masking requirements in place despite the province's plan to drop that measure as of March 1.

Bill Flanagan, the president of the University of Alberta, said the school's vaccination policy has worked as 97 per cent of students and more than 99 per cent of faculty and staff members are fully vaccinated.

"When many of us return in-person on February 28, ... proof of vaccination will no longer be required on campuses or to access services or events.," Flanagan said in a letter to students.

"Masks will continue to be required across all (University of Alberta) campuses until the end of the Winter 2022 semester."

Ed McCauley, the president of the University of Calgary, also said proof of vaccination will no longer be required from students.

"This shift is consistent with the direction from the province," McCauley said in a message to students. "Masking remains required until the end of the Winter Term. At that time, masking will become optional at the University of Calgary."

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has said he'll announce "a final decision" this Saturday on whether to proceed with the second phase of the province's pandemic reopening plan, which includes the end of masking requirements.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2022.

By Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press