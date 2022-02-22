Portugal lifts restriction on travel from Canada

Portugal has lifted a restriction on non-essential travel from Canada after imposing the rule earlier this month.

Some Canadians had told the Star they were surprised to hear the country quietly removed Canada from its list of approved countries for non-essential travel on Feb. 8. That development cast a shadow of uncertainty over travel plans, causing some Canadians to cancel flights due to worries of being stranded in Portugal upon arrival, though others reported experiencing no trouble travelling there.

Canada’s embassy in Lisbon posted on Facebook on Monday that the Portuguese government was once again allowing non-essential travellers from Canada, but that entry requirements remain, including an EU Digital COVID Certificate or a valid test. (Children under 12 do not require either.)

Portugal instituting the stricter rules earlier this month followed a Jan. 17 recommendation by the European Union to reinstate travel restrictions on Argentina, Australia and Canada amid increasing COVID-19 infections. Those recommendations are not binding — it’s up to individual countries to decide.

Travellers were left unaware of the Feb. 8 change and couldn’t seem to get a straight answer about what Portugal’s rules were.

The Star earlier reported that Portugal was still allowing non-essential travellers from the United States, where the COVID-19 incidence is nearly double what it is in Canada, and where just 64 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated compared to Canada’s 82 per cent. Portugal is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, with 90 per cent of its population fully immunized against COVID-19.

The EU will review its travel recommendations on Feb. 28. Canada’s government has advised against non-essential travel outside the country since Dec. 15, 2021, due to the risk of the Omicron variant.

Global Affairs Canada did not confirm Portugal’s relaxed rules to the Star by time of publication.

