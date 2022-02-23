Ontario invests in EV battery production

TORONTO — The Ontario government is putting $250,000 toward the development of two battery production lines at a proposed new facility in the province's north.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation says its future facility in Cobalt, Ont., could supply more than 1.5 million electric vehicles and employ up to 250 people.

The government says the production lines would be the first of their kind in Ontario and would help meet the demand for critical minerals that are necessary for electric vehicle production.

Electra Battery Material Corporation's president and CEO says it's a good opportunity as Ontario is home to North America's only battery-grade cobalt refinery, as well as an abundance of nickel and clean hydro-electric power.