Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,744.17, down 163.65 points.)

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 28 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $26.00 on 24.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Unchanged at $37.09 on 21.3 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Financials. Down 49 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $38.63 on 11.1 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down six cents, or 3.7 per cent, to $1.55 on 8.1 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Down three cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $7.01 on 6.6 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 19 cents, or one per cent, to $19.32 on 6.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL). Up $1.71 or 3.5 per cent to $50.75. Gildan Activewear Inc. raised its dividend nearly 10 per cent Wednesday as it laid out its plan to grow sales and earnings over the next three years. Chief financial and administrative officer Rod Harries said Gildan is a "fundamentally stronger company" by generating strong results in the fourth quarter and record sales, earnings and free cash flow in 2021. Gildan said it plans to continue to expand its capacity in Central America and the Caribbean and resume the expansion in Bangladesh where it is building the first of two large textile and sewing facilities. In its outlook, Gildan said it expects a compounded annual growth rate for sales of seven to 10 per cent over the next three years with growth of adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of 18 to 20 per cent. The Montreal-based company said Wednesday it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 16.9 cents per share, up from 15.4 cents. The increased payment to shareholders came as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$173.9 million, up from US$67.4 million a year earlier. Net sales for the three month ended Jan. 2 reached a record for the fourth quarter of US$784.3 million, up 14 per cent from US$690.2 million in the prior year.