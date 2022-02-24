TORONTO — Bank earnings kick off today with RBC reporting first-quarter results as investors wait for insights on how financial institutions expect to handle inflation, interest rate hikes and market volatility.
The central banks of Canada and the U.S. are expected to start raising rates in March, so analysts will be watching for any outlook changes from Canadian banks on how they expect the higher rates to play out.
Expenses will be another key trend to watch as wages and other costs rise in the competitive growth environment and as banks invest heavily in technology.
Earnings come as the Canadian bank index has well outpaced the TSX and S&P 500 as investors have shifted from growth stocks such as technology to more value-oriented options like banks, which are now trading at the higher end of their historical trading range.
Dividend increases were the big focus of the last quarterly results, but analysts say they aren't expecting further increases this quarter.
CIBC and National Bank report on Friday, BMO and Scotiabank on March 1, and TD Bank on March 3.
The bank's investor and treasury services operations earned $118 million, down from $123 million a year ago, while RBC's insurance operations earned $197 million, down from $201 million in the same quarter a year earlier.
The bank's investor and treasury services operations earned $118 million, down from $123 million a year ago, while RBC's insurance operations earned $197 million, down from $201 million in the same quarter a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, RBC says it earned $2.87 per diluted share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.69 per diluted share a year ago, beating the average analyst estimate of $2.73 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
Revenue totalled nearly $13.1 billion, up from $12.9 billion a year earlier.
Provisions for credit losses amounted to $105 million for the quarter compared with $110 million in the same quarter last year.
Barclays analyst John Aiken said the bank did better than expected especially on capital markets-related revenues as trading rebounded 40 per cent and advisory fees were up seven per cent. Canadian retail banking also saw gains with average loans up 9.7 per cent from a year earlier, offsetting a slight decline in net interest margins.
"The results were quite clean and set the bank up for a solid run for the remainder of the year as anticipated rate increases should fuel further revenue growth, offsetting any potential easing in volumes."
The bank said non-interest expenses grew one per cent from a year earlier as declines in some variable compensation help offset increases elsewhere.
Expenses were up three per cent excluding the impact of some compensation, while also excluding gains from reduced legal provisions had expenses up by five per cent from a year earlier.
Chief financial officer Nadine Ahn said the bank saw an increase in marketing and travel costs compared with the first half of 2021, while personnel costs are also rising.
"Salaries and benefits were up four per cent as we continued to invest in sales capacity and back-end operations to support increasing client activity in our many growth verticals."
RBC's personal and commercial banking business reported a profit of $1.97 billion, up from $1.79 billion a year earlier, helped by strength in its Canadian banking business including residential mortgage growth.
RBC's wealth management arm earned $795 million, up from $641 million, while its capital markets business earned $1.03 billion, down from nearly $1.07 billion a year ago.
The bank's investor and treasury services operations earned $118 million, down from $123 million a year ago, while RBC's insurance operations earned $197 million, down from $201 million in the same quarter a year earlier.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:RY)
By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press