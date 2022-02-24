Today’s coronavirus news: Students in Manitoba oppose ‘forced normalcy’ of restrictions removal

The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Thursday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

5:40 a.m.: A new student-founded campaign is calling on Manitoba officials to retain some public health restrictions until COVID-19 becomes endemic.

As far as Grade 12 student Drayton Kejick-Fair is concerned, “Now is not the time for forced normalcy.”

“I’m no big activist or advocate, but when the government does something that potentially puts the people around you and the people that you love in danger, you have to do something about it,” Drayton said.

The 17-year-old is organizing a protest at the Manitoba Legislative Building at noon on Saturday to make known his concerns about the imminent loosening of restrictions.

Thursday 5:36 a.m.: Vaccines and boosters proved highly effective against serious illness from omicron. But what is also clear, though, is that the defence afforded by vaccines — while still robust — tends to wane over time, leaving even some vaccinated and boosted individuals more vulnerable than others.

Data released earlier this month by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention examined people who got a booster shot of a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine after completing a two-dose primary vaccination series.

During a time when omicron was the dominant coronavirus variant, vaccine effectiveness against COVID-related emergency department or urgent care visits for people was 87% during the two months after the booster shot, but that fell to 81% during the third month and dropped to 66% for the fourth month after the booster.

“I think that’s kind of a word of caution,” said Dr. George Rutherford, a epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at UC San Francisco.

A subsequent booster would seemingly help address the issue of waning immunity. But not everyone is convinced a second booster will be needed anytime soon.