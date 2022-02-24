Loblaw reports Q4 profit up from year ago

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year ago, boosted by a one-time gain related to a Supreme Court decision on a tax case.

The parent company of Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart says its net earnings available to common shareholders totalled $744 million or $2.20 per diluted share for the 12-week period ended Jan. 1.

The result compared with a profit of $345 million or 98 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Jan. 2, 2021.

Revenue totalled nearly $12.8 billion, down from nearly $13.3 billion a year earlier when the quarter included an extra week.