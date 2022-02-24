Russian invasion raises prices at the pump

TORONTO — Russia’s attack on Ukraine is putting even greater pressure on an already surging oil price environment and that will cost Canadians more at the pump.

Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst at En-Pro International Inc. expects gas prices across the country will rise five cents per litre on Saturday.

He says drivers who fill up occasionally have hours to avoid extra costs but there's not much that can be done for those who fill up daily.

The high demand for oil combined with a shortage of supply have been pushing oil prices, and consequently, gas prices up for weeks.