Ontario to have new non-mRNA vaccine by mid-March

Ontario’s top doctor said the province will soon have access to two new vaccines recently approved by Health Canada.

Dr. Kieran Moore said both non-mRNA vaccines have proven to be safe and highly effective against multiple strains of the virus. Dr. Moore said Ontario should have significant amounts of Novavax by the second or third week of March.

The supply of a second non-mRNA vaccine, Medicago, will likely be delayed until May or June.

“They’re more of a traditional vaccine that may have appeal to the 10 per cent or so of the 12-plus population who haven’t received a vaccine as of yet,” he said, calling it “a great alternative for those who didn’t want an mRNA vaccine.”

Both are two-dose vaccines.

Even though the province will further ease public health measures next week, Dr. Moore warned that there will be on-going transmission of the virus. He encouraged Ontario residents to continue to wash their hands, wear their masks and get vaccinated to reduce the risk of requiring hospitalization.

“The risk is still there in the communities. The virus is still present,” said Dr. Moore. “It’s just that the risk on the health care system has stabilized.”

Dr. Moore said masking requirements are still being reviewed. He said masks remain an important tool in limiting the spread of the virus. He also acknowledged that once the mask mandate is lifted, some people may still continue to wear one. He asked people “to be respectful of individual choice once they are no longer required.”

He did say mask mandates would likely be lifted in schools at the same time as in the general population, though they would likely be kept longer for public transit and in health care and long-term care homes.

“We would maintain masking policies in high-risk settings,” he said. “We’ve learned masks have benefit in preventing the spread of many pathogens, not just COVID-19 and have provided a safety net that is necessary in those settings to so many vulnerable patients and populations.”