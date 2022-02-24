First Canadian vaccine approved for COVID

The first Canadian COVID-19 vaccine, Covifenz, was approved for use by Health Canada on Thursday.

The homegrown shot, developed by Quebec-based company Medicago, is also hailed by Health Canada as the first COVID vaccine that uses a plant-based protein technology: plant-derived, virus-like particles that mimic the spike protein of the virus that causes COVID-19 without containing any of its genetic material.

Regulators announced the vaccine would be authorized for adults age 18 to 64, administered in two doses of 3.75 micrograms, 21 days apart.

Clinical trials, which involved 30,000 participants, found Medicago’s Covifenz to be 71 per cent effective against symptomatic COVID infection and 100 per cent effective against severe disease, according to the biopharmaceutical company.

“The virus-like particles are grown in plants that are similar to tobacco plants, which can produce large amounts of the virus particles in a short period of time,” Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, said in a virtual press conference Thursday. “Once these particles are injected into the body, they trigger the immune system to produce antibodies against the virus.”

The vaccine also contains a pandemic adjuvant from British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline to help boost immune response.

“It’s great that we developed our own capacity to develop vaccines inside Canada,” said Mina Tadrous, assistant professor at the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto. “I think we’ve seen throughout the pandemic that having both the capacity to produce and develop new therapeutics and vaccines is essential.

“Supply chains are global so the more and more that we can have built-in components of that supply chain in Canada, it makes us less vulnerable,” Tadrous said.

However, clinical trials for the plant-based jab began well before the Omicron wave hit Canada in December, raising concerns of the vaccine’s efficacy against the highly transmissible variant.

“We will generate Omicron-specific vaccine efficacy data soon, and in parallel we’re also collecting immunogenicity data, antibody response from our vaccine against Omicron,” said Marc-André D’Aoust, executive vice-president of innovation, development and medical affairs at Medicago.