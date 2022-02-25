Canadian liquor stores pull Russian products

TORONTO — Crown liquor stores in several Canadian provinces were pulling Russian products from their shelves Friday in light of Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

In Ontario, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said he was directing the Liquor Control Board of Ontario to withdraw products produced in Russia.

"Ontario joins Canada's allies in condemning the Russian government's act of aggression against the Ukrainian people and we strongly support the federal government's efforts to sanction the Russian government," Bethlenfalvy said in an emailed statement.

"We will continue to be there for the Ukrainian people during this extremely difficult time."