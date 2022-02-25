Russian cyberattacks could hit Canadian companies

TORONTO — A cybersecurity expert says Canadian businesses are at risk of being targeted for online attacks if Russia chooses to retaliate against government sanctions.

Karim Hijazi, founder and CEO of Texas-based cyberintelligence firm Prevailion, says that Canadian companies could be victims of bad actors trying to compromise critical infrastructure and government entities.

He says this could be the likely approach because government, critical infrastructure and the private sector are so intertwined and subject to easy access.

Hijazi also says that damaging malware Russia would activate is already in Canada.