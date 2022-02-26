Today’s coronavirus news: Security threats pose major risks to pandemic recovery, internal notes warn PM; U.S. loosens rules on masks

8:15 a.m.: Hong Kong is changing its COVID-testing strategy to obtain faster results with self-administered kits and is easing isolation rules as it battles to suppress its worst coronavirus outbreak to date.

Hospitals will discharge COVID-positive patients if they are in stable condition and allow them to isolate at homes or in community isolation facilities to relieve the burden on hospitals and health care services, health department officials said. People with positive results from rapid antigen tests will be able to register online for followup without seeking confirmation in more sensitive nucleic-acid tests to “avoid resource duplication and time delay”.

For fully vaccinated people who test positive, the isolation period will end if they test negative on two consecutive days on the sixth or seventh day. Patients could also be discharged and return to the community if a polymerase chain reaction test returned a negative result on the 14th day after the infection was initially recorded.

The government needs to reserve space at public hospitals to serve those in greatest need, Lau Ka-hin, chief manager (Quality and Standards) of the Hospital Authority, said at a press conference Saturday. Further details to be disclosed “as soon as possible.”

8 a.m.: U.S. health officials dialed back their threshold for masking recommendations. The guidance signalled that the federal government is prioritizing protecting hospitals and vulnerable people over broadly preventing infections.

Students at New York City’s public schools will not have to wear masks outdoors when they return after a mid-winter break on Monday, the first step to what Mayor Eric Adams said was a plan to ease up on mandates throughout the city. Illinois will lift its mask mandate in schools outside of high-risk areas.

