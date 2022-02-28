Today’s coronavirus news: As Ontario lifts pandemic restrictions, immunocompromised and other vulnerable people grow worried

The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Monday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

5:51 a.m.: Dead bodies are piling up on gurneys in hospital hallways as Hong Kong’s health system is overloaded by its biggest COVID-19 outbreak of the pandemic.

Officials said they are struggling to move the dead to the city’s public morgues quickly enough after more than 400 people died from COVID-19 last week, according to the latest official statistics. The news comes as the city is struggling to tamp down on an omicron-fueled outbreak, with more than 26,000 cases and 83 deaths reported Sunday.

The city’s hospital authority blamed transportation delays for the situation. “That is why some bodies that were planned to be transported stayed in the hospital,” said Lau Ka-hin, the chief manager of quality and standards at Hong Kong’s hospital authority.

Monday 5:40 a.m.: Speaking about his government’s decision to lift various public health restrictions ahead of schedule, Premier Doug Ford expressed a popular sentiment about COVID-19 as the pandemic’s second anniversary nears.

“Everyone’s done with this,” he said on Feb. 15. “Like, we are done with it … Thank God, on March 1 we’re moving out of this, and I just can’t wait.”

Not everyone shares the premier’s enthusiasm, however.

Katie Babcock wishes she could be “done” with COVID and all the disruption it has caused her life, but the 42-year-old marketing and communications professional knows that immunocompromised people like her can’t simply wish their risk away. “I don’t have the privilege not to live in fear,” she said.

Babcock’s life will actually become more constrained on March 1, when the province eliminates proof-of-vaccination requirements and capacity limits, because she will be deepening her isolation in order to protect herself. If masking is no longer required indoors, her world will shrink even further.

The public health measures some see as restrictive and inconvenient, she considers potentially life-saving.