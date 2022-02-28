A Toronto nurse and the shot that changed everything

To date, more than 12.5 million Ontarians have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and almost 12 million are now fully vaccinated. The vaccine rollout has been credited with helping save lives in long-term care, where the death toll in Ontario due to the virus has surpassed 4,275. In total, 12,433 Ontario residents have died of COVID-19.

In a tweet on the first anniversary of the long-term-care vaccine rollout, Hodges called Bryan “an amazing nurse.”

“Over the weeks we worked together, she taught me how to be a good vaccinator,” the UHN’s chief medical officer wrote.

Bryan is beloved by her patients, in part because of the extraordinary measures she’s taken to remove barriers to vaccination. She said she doesn’t want logistics to get in the way of anyone receiving their vaccines. If someone, on occasion, calls to say they can’t make an appointment because of child care or transportation issues, she stays behind and waits for them to get there.

“I will wait as long as there’s a physician on site,” said Bryan.

“I’ve waited for two hours to give these people the vaccine and they have shown up,” said Bryan.

She said her patients also call to thank her for making sure they could get vaccinated. She noted calls from mothers thanking her and her colleagues for ensuring their children could be vaccinated as especially touching.

Bryan said she will continue to vaccinate people until everyone who wants the jab, has it. She estimated she has administered thousands of shots.

“I will be on this journey as long as I am alive and well and as long as I am able to give vaccines,” said Bryan.

The 61-year-old Bryan said she spent years dreaming about becoming a nurse. At 12, she became her grandmother’s caregiver. “You are destined to be a nurse,” her grandmother would say. “I [will] find my destiny one day,” replied Bryan.

A passage in her high school yearbook called her “the portrait of a nurse as a young woman,” though when she first entered the workforce, she opted for banking instead.

In 1999, she decided it was time to go back to school and fulfil her dream of becoming a nurse. She spent three years in internal medicine before transitioning to family medicine, where she has been ever since.

Bryan said she is proud and honoured to have her job. But if you were to ask her late grandmother, she suspects she would say, “why did you wait so long?”

Bailey Martens is a Vancouver-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach Bailey via email: baileymartens@torstar.ca