Vaccine Inequity Part I: The view from Angola

Guest: Alex Boyd, reporter for the Toronto Star

Guest: Alex Boyd, reporter for the Toronto Star

The excitement in getting a COVID-19 vaccine is something almost 85 per cent of Canadians can relate to and for most of us, the opportunity came and went months ago. But in Angola, a country in southwestern Africa, that moment is only just coming for many people. Like most low-income countries, Angola has struggled to get the vaccine. When the first Canadian shipment of vaccines arrived there last November, 85 per cent of Angolans hadn’t even had a first shot yet. Star reporter Alex Boyd was on the ground as vaccines rolled out at last and spoke both to those working around the clock to get vaccines into arms and with those who waited in endless lines to get that one shot.

Alex’s reporting was made possible by funding from the R. James Travers Corresponding Fellowship, an award that honours the legacy of Canadian journalist Jim Travers.