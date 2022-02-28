'Return to the store': Canadian Tire recall triggers warning to shoppers

Canadian Tire is alerting shoppers about a recall and asking shoppers to return to the store and speak with staff.

The recall involves the 202-2097 and 202-2098 MotoMaster Eliminator X-Trail AT Tire.

The affected tires will be missing the 3PMS (snowflake) Symbol from the tire's sidewall due to a manufacturing issue, Canadian Tire said.

The recall is non-safety related, and tires meet the Transport Canada requirements; however, the symbol is missing.