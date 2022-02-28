'Return to the store': Canadian Tire recall triggers warning to shoppers

Canadian Tire is alerting shoppers about a recall and asking shoppers to return to the store and speak with staff.
The recall involves the 202-2097 and 202-2098 MotoMaster Eliminator X-Trail AT Tire.
The affected tires will be missing the 3PMS (snowflake) Symbol from the tire's sidewall due to a manufacturing issue, Canadian Tire said.
The recall is non-safety related, and tires meet the Transport Canada requirements; however, the symbol is missing.
"We request that you return to the store of purchase for a tire inspection. If the check verifies that this recall impacts you, the dealer will replace your tires with the same tire at no cost to you," Canadian Tire said in its recall notice.
For additional info, please contact Canadian Tire Customer Relations at 1-800-387-8803.
