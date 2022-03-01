The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Tuesday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

5:53 a.m.: Life in Ontario is about to change once again, as the province lifts most remaining health restrictions on Tuesday, including vaccine passports and capacity limits for indoor public settings.

But just where do the COVID indicators stand as this happens?

The Star takes stock of the numbers,and surveys the experts for a status report on what this all means.