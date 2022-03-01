Ontario reporting fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for 3rd straight day

Ontario is reporting 278 people in ICU due to COVID-19 and 914 in hospital overall testing positive for COVID-19, according to its latest report released Tuesday morning.

Of the people hospitalized, 45 per cent were admitted for COVID-19 and 55 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have since tested positive. For the ICU numbers, 80 per cent were admitted for COVID-19 and 20 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have since tested positive.

The numbers represent a less than one per cent decrease in the ICU COVID-19 count and a 7 per cent decrease in hospitalizations overall. 25.8 per cent of the province’s 2,343 adult ICU beds remain available for new patients.

Given new provincial regulations around testing that took effect Dec. 31, 2021, case counts — reported at 1,176 on Tuesday, down 10 per cent from the previous day — are also not considered an accurate assessment of how widespread COVID-19 is right now. 18 new deaths were reported in the latest numbers.