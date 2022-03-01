Alberta lifts most remaining restrictions — and moves to stop cities from imposing their own

EDMONTON — In lifting nearly all of Alberta’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions, Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday his government will also soon introduce legislation preventing municipalities from imposing their own public health bylaws.

The moves are a shift away from what Kenney described as a “divisive” situation where masks and restrictions have come between people, and toward laying down a path “to move forward with some optimism.”

“As of midnight last night, Alberta has lifted basically all of the remaining public health restrictions that were in place,” Kenney said at a news conference inside a Red Deer restaurant.

“I have to say it was a bit odd coming in here not wearing a mask, but it was also pretty awesome.”

As the province approached Tuesday’s announcement, questions had lingered about what cities would do if they had their own public health restrictions in place even while the provincial government got rid of them.

Kenney provided an answer by announcing that legislation would be brought in as early as next week preventing municipalities from imposing restrictions. The government plans to amend the Municipal Government Act to enact the changes.

On Tuesday, while the United Conservative government lifted mask mandates for indoor spaces — aside from public transit, continuing care and Alberta Health Services facilities — Edmonton was set to keep its own indoor mask requirements for the time being. A decision by the city on the future of that requirement is expected soon — a meeting about it is scheduled for next week.

Calgary, meanwhile, moved to drop its masking requirements in line with the province.

Kenney said preventing municipalities from imposing their own restrictions would help remove “uncertainty and confusion.”

“We are doing that because we need to move forward together,” said the premier. “There has been too much division over the COVID era in our society. We need to do everything we can to put that division behind us; to not allow these lingering issues to be a divisive political football.”