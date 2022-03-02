He says children under five who have a fever, rapid breathing or aren’t eating should be seen by a doctor.

7:50 a.m. In lifting nearly all of Alberta’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions, Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday his government will also soon introduce legislation preventing municipalities from imposing their own public health bylaws.

The moves are a shift away from what Kenney described as a “divisive” situation where masks and restrictions have come between people, and toward laying down a path “to move forward with some optimism.”

“As of midnight last night, Alberta has lifted basically all of the remaining public health restrictions that were in place,” Kenney said at a news conference inside a Red Deer restaurant.

7:25 a.m. Doctors are urging caution as the province lifts public health restrictions, estimating more than half of Manitobans could be at higher risk of developing a serious COVID-19 infection.

Dr. Kristjan Thompson, president of Doctors Manitoba, says the pandemic is not over just because public-health restrictions have been lifted.

The group says data suggests people most at risk have underlying medical conditions, disabilities, are obese, smoke, are Black, Indigenous or are a person of colour.

7:20 a.m. People aged 12 and over will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination in order to play indoor organized sports in a Region of Peel facility.

On Tuesday, March 1, the region rescinded its letter of instruction from Nov. 12, 2021 requiring all people over the age of 12 to show proof of vaccination in order to enter a Peel fitness/recreation facility.

This comes after the province lifted several COVID-19 restrictions, including capacity and social gathering limits and vaccine passport requirements.

7:15 a.m. B.C. saw a slight drop in hospitalizations from COVID-19 yesterday with 523 people in hospital compared with 549 Monday.

Health officials say there are 83 people in intensive care compared with 85 the day before.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded yesterday.

Officials say just over 90 per cent of those eligible 12 and older have got their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 55.7 per cent have received their third shot.

Wednesday 5:48 a.m.: President Joe Biden, looking to usher the nation out of the coronavirus crisis into what some are calling a “new normal,” used his State of the Union address Tuesday night to sketch out the next phase of his pandemic response, including a new “test to treat” initiative aimed at providing patients with new antiviral medications as soon as they learn they are infected.

With caseloads declining across the country, the coronavirus — perhaps the biggest challenge of the first year of Biden’s presidency — took a back seat in the speech to Russian aggression in Ukraine and the economy. Still, the president did not miss an opportunity to give himself a pat on the back for the latest COVID-19 trends.

“I know you’re tired, frustrated and exhausted,” Biden said. “But I also know this: Because of the progress we’ve made, because of your resilience and the tools that we have been provided by this Congress, tonight I can say we are moving forward safely, back to more normal routines.”

