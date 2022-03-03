The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Thursday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

5:51 a.m.: Host New Zealand beat Australia in a warm-up match and will meet the West Indies in the first match of the tournament Friday with limited fan support at Bay Oval in Tauranga. New Zealand is battling an COVID-19 omicron outbreak with more than 20,000 cases a day and crowds will be restricted to 10% of venue capacity.

The tournament is an eight-team round-robin involving Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa, India and Bangladesh. The 50-over matches will be played at six venues which will require considerable internal travel.

COVID-19 will loom as a constant threat over the tournament but extraordinary contingency plans have been put in place to allow matches to go ahead with as little disruption as possible.