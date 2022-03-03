Today’s coronavirus news: Ontario reporting 834 hospitalizations, 267 in ICU; Ontario government workers will no longer need to be vaccinated as of April 4

But the Alberta's Court of Appeal, Court of Queen's Bench and provincial courts say in a news release today that all restrictions will remain in place.

Alberta's three top judges say that given the unique position of the courts, where individuals are often compelled to attend — including vulnerable segments of the population — there's an ongoing need to continue with the restrictions and policies until further notice.

As a result, access to courthouses will continue to be restricted, face masks will be mandatory, physical distancing will be maintained, reduced capacity limits in courtrooms will apply and the courts' vaccination policies will continue.

1:20 p.m. Lisa Zeltzer watched COVID-19 case numbers rise through the winter and worried the March trip she’d booked to New York City — a vacation her theatre-loving son has been waiting to take for two years — would be cancelled.

As the Omicron wave began subsiding last month, and as the federal government loosened border measures for air travel in response, Zeltzer started to relax.

At least temporarily.

It’s easier for Canadians to take vacations they’ve put off amid the pandemic now that rapid antigen tests can be used for re-entry instead of molecular versions and quarantine requirements have ended for children travelling with fully vaccinated parents.

But as jurisdictions drop COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine passports, the Zeltzers feel they have to be extra cautious before boarding their spring break flight.

Read the full story from the Canadian Press here.

12:56 p.m. A visibly annoyed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admonished a group of high school students for wearing face masks at an indoor news conference Wednesday, saying it was time to stop what he called “this COVID theater.”

The Republican governor approached the students and asked them to remove their masks as they waited for him at the press event at the University of South Florida in Tampa. The college is located in an area where the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends indoor masking due to high COVID-19 risk.

“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” he said, letting out an audible sigh and shaking his head.

DeSantis, a fierce opponent of virus mask and vaccine mandates, is running for reelection and is considered to be a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate. His opposition to coronavirus masking and vaccine mandates has drawn national attention, and his administration has banned mask mandates in schools, often with the governor and his Republican supporters saying parents should have control over the health care choices of their children.

12:55 p.m. For the first time in two years, Toronto FC is looking forward to playing at BMO Field in front of 20,000-plus.

For the players, Saturday’s home opener against the New York Red Bulls is a chance to reconnect with and build off the energy of their fans. For supporters, it’s another sign of life returning to normal.

“(It’s) staggering how long it’s been,” said Toronto president Bill Manning, the man charged with watching the MLS team’s bottom line.

While noting early-season games historically aren’t as strong as later on, Manning expects a crowd of 23,000 to 24,00 on the weekend.

“I’m giddy as I say it,” Manning added.

Last October, the struggling club drew announced home crowds of 7,552 (Chicago), 7,490 (Atlanta), 8,095 (Montreal), and 5,026 (Philadelphia). The Nov. 7 regular-season finale against D.C. United drew an announced attendance of 11,166.

12: 55 p.m. Quebec’s interim public health director says wearing masks to protect against COVID-19 will soon become a matter of personal choice rather than an obligation.

The province announced yesterday that mask mandates will be lifted by mid-April at the latest, but Luc Boileau said today that the change could happen as soon as the third week of March.

Boileau told a news conference that he’s encouraged by recent projections that indicate cases and hospitalizations have continued to decline.

He says that while there’s still a risk from COVID-19, especially for immunocompromised people, it’s no longer feasible to ask everyone to wear masks because some might be at risk.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting 24 more deaths linked to COVID-19, as well as a 17-person drop in the number of people hospitalized with the virus.

The overall number of people in hospital fell to 1,364, while the number of people in intensive care dropped by six to 76.

10:15 a.m. (updated): Ontario is reporting 267 people in ICU due to COVID-19 and 834 in hospital overall testing positive for COVID-19, according to its latest report released Thursday morning.

Of the people hospitalized, 45 per cent were admitted for COVID-19 and 55 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have since tested positive. For the ICU numbers, 80 per cent were admitted for COVID-19 and 20 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have since tested positive.

Given new provincial regulations around testing that took effect Dec. 31, 2021, case counts – reported at 2,262 on Thursday, up 15 per cent from the previous day – are also not considered an accurate assessment of how widespread COVID-19 is right now; 17 new deaths were reported in the latest numbers.

Read the full story from the Star’s Erin LeBlanc.

10:10 a.m. As odd as it may feel after two years of following restrictions enacted to combat COVID-19, the time has come for Toronto residents to return to more normal routines, the city’s mayor and medical officer of health said Wednesday.

“We have passed the Omicron peak here in Ontario and in Toronto, and key COVID-19 severity indicators continue to improve,” said Dr. Eileen de Villa, speaking at the city’s weekly pandemic press conference.

She said that daily hospitalizations and ICU admissions have declined significantly from highs seen in early January.

Nearly 90 per cent of Toronto residents have received two vaccinations, said Toronto Board of Health chair Joe Cressy (Ward 10 Spadina — Fort York). Those who are vaccinated generally experience less severe symptoms, which has helped reduce hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

“We can gradually loosen restrictions that just a few short weeks ago were so necessary. This doesn’t mean that COVID is over, but now is the time to begin to live more fulsome lives,” de Villa said.

Read the full story from the Star’s Francine Kopun.

10 a.m.: Ontario government workers will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination or undergo regular testing to go to work as of April 4, an internal announcement reveals.

The Government of Ontario includes ministries, agencies and Crown Corporations, and has a workforce of more than 60,000 public servants called the Ontario Public Service, or OPS.

The existing COVID-19 Safe Workplace Directive went into effect last year on Oct. 1, and was developed in consultation with the Office of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, the Ministry of Health and OPS bargaining agents.

It requires all workers to provide proof of vaccination or attend an educational session and undertake regular testing to continue working.

“On March 1, 2022, an announcement was shared with all OPS staff regarding the resumption of the OPS Return to the Workplace Plan,” said Kyle Richardson, spokesperson for the Ontario Treasury Board Secretariat. “As part of the announcement, it was shared that the OPS requirement to provide proof of vaccination or undergo regular testing will also be lifted by Monday, April 4, except for in high-risk congregate settings.”

Read the full story from the Waterloo Region Record here.

9:05 a.m. China is looking for ways to reduce the “social costs” of its strict COVID Zero strategy, an official said on Thursday, in a sign that Beijing is looking to adjust a policy that has been criticized for isolating the world’s second biggest economy.

The country should closely monitor developments with the pandemic around the world, said Guo Weimin, spokesman for the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the country’s top political advisory body, days before lawmakers convene in Beijing for an annual parliamentary session.

The comment adds to indications that China is assessing the strategy with a view to easing after two years of closed borders, mass testing and lockdowns. But any shift will be slow and unlikely to occur before 2023, given the need for stability in a politically important year for President Xi Jinping.

9 a.m.: The White House will expand access to COVID-19 treatments and research into the long-term effects of the virus, part of a new U.S. roadmap for a return to normal society.

Health officials offered more details on the administration’s National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan at an event Wednesday, the first press briefing that saw Biden’s senior health aides gather maskless, in-person and sitting side-by-side in a symbolic nod to diminishing risks. The plan will require near- and long-term funding, the officials said, without specifying amounts.

In his Tuesday evening State of the Union address, Biden said the administration would launch test-to-treat centers at pharmacies, where people can immediately receive COVID-19 antiviral therapy if they test positive. He also announced an expanded supply of Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid pills for this month and said U.S. households would soon be able to order another free batch of tests from the government.

9 a.m. Just 15 per cent of elderly residents in Hong Kong’s care homes are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, about one-sixth the coverage in the U.S. The vaccination rate for other seniors in the city is higher, at 45 per cent, which still significantly lags many advanced economies.

The low rate of vaccination in care homes leaves residents even more vulnerable as the number of omicron cases soars, a forecast from researchers at the University of Hong Kong found.

9 a.m. The omicron strain of COVID-19 is at least 40 per cent more lethal than seasonal flu, according Japanese scientists, underscoring the potential danger of lifting pandemic curbs too quickly and underestimating the virus’s ongoing health risks.

Countries around the world have been relaxing mitigation measures in the face of the milder omicron strain, as the public has grown tired of restrictions.

8:57 a.m. New Zealand police said Thursday they will review hours of cellphone footage taken by themselves, the media and the public to identify lawbreakers, while crews begin the cleanup of Parliament’s grounds after a protest there against coronavirus vaccine mandates ended in violence.

A day earlier, police moved in on several hundred protesters who had been camped out on the grounds and surrounding streets for more than three weeks. As protesters retreated, they set fire to tents, mattresses and chairs, and hurled stones and wood at officers.

The protest is also prompting a rethink of security at the grounds, which have been the site of many peaceful protests in the past, as well as a favored spot for workers and families to walk through or eat lunch.

House Speaker Trevor Mallard said on Twitter he thought a wall was needed, with gates that could be closed when they were confronted by groups like the unruly protesters.

8:50 a.m. Why are COVID-19 vaccination rates still low in some countries?

Limited supplies remain a problem, but experts say other challenges now include unpredictable deliveries, weak health care systems and vaccine hesitancy.

Most countries with low vaccination rates are in Africa. As of late February, 13 countries in Africa have fully vaccinated less than 5% of their populations, according to Phionah Atuhebwe, an officer for the World Health Organization’s regional office for Africa.

Other countries with extremely low vaccination rates include Yemen, Syria, Haiti and Papua New Guinea.

For most of last year, developing nations were plagued by a lack of supplies. Rich countries were hoarding doses and many countries didn’t have the facilities to make their own vaccines. COVAX — an initiative to distribute vaccines equally around the world — faltered in delivering shots.

Many rich countries had planned to donate doses once their own populations were vaccinated, but the emergence of the delta and omicron variants spurred booster campaigns that further delayed those plans. Vaccine makers have largely declined to share their formulas or technology, further restricting production.

Other setbacks to vaccinations have also emerged.

7:55 a.m. As we enter yet another pandemic spring, food writers Karon and Suresh Doss had a chat on some of the food trends from the last two years.

Rather than dwell on the flash-in-the-pan ones that people have moved on from, we focused on the ones that stuck. Some for the better, others a sign that the city’s food scene still has ways to go.

The pandemic brought many food trends. The Star picked the winners

7:33 a.m. For the first time, the average selling price of a detached house in the City of Toronto has pushed past the $2 million mark, even as barely perceptible signs of a cooling wafted across the region’s sweltering housing market in February.

Although it was the second busiest February on record for home sales, there were 16.8 per cent fewer transactions compared to last year’s record-setting month — an even greater decline than the continuing drop of house and apartment listings, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) reported on Thursday.

The real estate board says sales have slowed because many buyers moved up their home purchases during the pandemic, taking advantage of historically low mortgage rates and a belief that working from home freed them up from commuting so they could get more space for their money by moving further from downtown.

Read the full story from the Star’s Tess Kalinowski

5:51 a.m.: Host New Zealand beat Australia in a warm-up match and will meet the West Indies in the first match of the tournament Friday with limited fan support at Bay Oval in Tauranga. New Zealand is battling an COVID-19 omicron outbreak with more than 20,000 cases a day and crowds will be restricted to 10% of venue capacity.

The tournament is an eight-team round-robin involving Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa, India and Bangladesh. The 50-over matches will be played at six venues which will require considerable internal travel.

COVID-19 will loom as a constant threat over the tournament but extraordinary contingency plans have been put in place to allow matches to go ahead with as little disruption as possible.

England captain Heather Knight told a news conference a tournament unaffected by the coronavirus is “probably unlikely.”

It didn’t take long for Knight’s prediction to come true. Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner will miss the first two World Cup games, including Saturday’s opener against England and its March 8 match with Pakistan after testing positive to COVID-19. Under New Zealand government health guidelines, Gardner will have to isolate for 10 days.

5:49 a.m.: Australia was fully open to vaccinated travellers after Western Australia on Thursday became the last state to lift border restrictions.

Western Australia, which covers one third of the nation’s land area, closed its borders to most international and interstate travellers in 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

But the state lifted restrictions on Thursday four months after Sydney began its staged reopening of quarantine-free travel and more than week after all vaccinated tourists became eligible for visas.

Perth’s airport was the scene of emotional reunions as the first of a scheduled 22 domestic flights and five international flights began arriving on Thursday.

Thursday 5:48 a.m.: Missouri hospitals and nursing homes would have to allow visitors, even during a pandemic, under a bill advanced Wednesday in the Republican-led state House.

Lawmakers gave the measure initial approval in a voice vote, meaning it needs another vote to move to the GOP-led Senate.

Legislators proposed the bill in response to strict visitor limits in hospitals and nursing homes when COVID-19 first hit. Republican House members said visitor restrictions meant some patients died without friends or family by their side.

Moberly Republican Rep. Ed Lewis said patients need an “advocate” when they’re at their most vulnerable.

“That person should be able to have someone that can speak for them and make sure that they get the quality health care that they ought to have,” Lewis said.

Under the bill, a patient’s spouse, parent or guardian plus another person would be allowed to visit at any time.

Hospitals and nursing homes could deny a visitor for health or safety reasons, such as signs that the visitor has COVID-19 or another contagious illness.

The visitation rights wouldn’t apply to mental health facilities or prisons.

Read Wednesday’s coronavirus news.