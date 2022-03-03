TD joins other big banks in beating expectations

TORONTO — TD Bank Group reported a first-quarter profit of $3.7 billion, up from nearly $3.3 billion a year earlier, and beat expectations.
On Monday TD announced it was expanding in the southeastern U.S. with a deal to buy First Horizon Corp. for US$13.4 billion.
The acquisition builds on TD's existing U.S. business, which is already one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S. With the First Horizon deal, TD said its U.S. franchise will be one of the top six U.S. banks, with about US$614 billion in assets and over 10.7 million customers across 22 states.
Tran said the deal will give the bank access to new markets like Tennessee and Louisiana, strengthen its presence in Florida and North Carolina and give it a foothold in places like Texas and Georgia.
"This acquisition expands our scale, our distribution, and our geographic regions.".
The bank is paying for the deal with its significant cash holdings that are well above regulated requirements.
Grauman noted that TD has been trading at a premium thanks to its excess capital, and the bank's greater exposure to central bank rate expectations, but that both drivers have now slackened.
"In the wake of the First Horizon acquisition and curve flattening both of those drivers are becoming headwinds to some extent."
Yield curves have flattened as uncertainty around the crisis in Ukraine has made the rate hike path less clear.
In announcing a 25 basis point increase on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada said Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a "major new source of uncertainty."
The central bank warned that oil and other commodity prices have spiked, which will add to inflation, while negative impacts on confidence and supply chains could weigh on global growth.
Growth has however been strong recently, with Canada's economy growing by 6.7 per cent in the fourth quarter and StatCan estimates January growth at 0.2 per cent, despite Omicron related shutdowns, all of which helped to boost earnings across Canadian banking.
TORONTO — TD Bank Group wrapped quarterly bank earnings season by joining the rest of the Big Six in beating expectations, though analysts note its performance lagged in some areas compared with peers.
The bank on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit of $3.7 billion, up from nearly $3.3 billion a year earlier, boosted by the strength of its Canadian and U.S. retail banking operations.
"Canadian retail had a strong quarter, increased customer activity supported record revenue performance in the personal and commercial bank," said Kelvin Tran, chief financial officer at TD in an interview.
Most Canadian banks have beaten expectations thanks to unexpected boosts to trading revenue as markets were volatile ahead of expected rate changes. TD benefited less from this trend as its trading volume normalized, but Tran said the bank performed well in other areas.
"Our results are broader than just trading. The retail bank did really well. We have strong volume growth on both the loans and deposit side in Canada and customer activities are strong."
The bank said its profit amounted to $2.02 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with $1.77 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.
Revenue totalled nearly $11.3 billion, up from $10.8 billion.
On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $2.08 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $1.83 per diluted share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.04 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
Barclays analyst John Aiken said that while the bank beat expectations, results were arguably not as strong as peers, and not just in capital markets.
"The margin compression in domestic retail and weaker loan growth than some of its peers will likely garner some negative attention," he said in a note.
Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman said the bank performed well in expense management, but was weaker in most metrics for its personal and commercial banking in Canada.
"While it is hard to call TD’s performance a bad result, the magnitude of the beat was certainly the most modest we have seen across the Big 6 this earnings season."
On Monday TD announced it was expanding in the southeastern U.S. with a deal to buy First Horizon Corp. for US$13.4 billion.
The acquisition builds on TD's existing U.S. business, which is already one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S. With the First Horizon deal, TD said its U.S. franchise will be one of the top six U.S. banks, with about US$614 billion in assets and over 10.7 million customers across 22 states.
Tran said the deal will give the bank access to new markets like Tennessee and Louisiana, strengthen its presence in Florida and North Carolina and give it a foothold in places like Texas and Georgia.
"This acquisition expands our scale, our distribution, and our geographic regions.".
The bank is paying for the deal with its significant cash holdings that are well above regulated requirements.
Grauman noted that TD has been trading at a premium thanks to its excess capital, and the bank's greater exposure to central bank rate expectations, but that both drivers have now slackened.
"In the wake of the First Horizon acquisition and curve flattening both of those drivers are becoming headwinds to some extent."
Yield curves have flattened as uncertainty around the crisis in Ukraine has made the rate hike path less clear.
In announcing a 25 basis point increase on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada said Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a "major new source of uncertainty."
The central bank warned that oil and other commodity prices have spiked, which will add to inflation, while negative impacts on confidence and supply chains could weigh on global growth.
Growth has however been strong recently, with Canada's economy growing by 6.7 per cent in the fourth quarter and StatCan estimates January growth at 0.2 per cent, despite Omicron related shutdowns, all of which helped to boost earnings across Canadian banking.
In the U.S., TD said its retail banking business earned $1.27 billion, up from $1.00 billion a year earlier.
TD's wholesale banking division, which includes its capital markets and corporate and investment banking services business, earned $434 million, down from $437 million a year earlier.
The corporate group reported a loss of $227 million compared with a loss of $197 million a year earlier.
