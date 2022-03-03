Tilray strikes deal to buy stake in Hexo

LEAMINGTON, Ont. — Cannabis company Tilray Brands Inc. has signed a deal to take a stake in rival Hexo Corp. and launch a strategic partnership with the company.

Under the agreement, Tilray Brands will acquire up to US$211 million of senior secured convertible notes that were issued by Hexo and are held by funds affiliated with HT Investments MA LLC.

The notes will be amended to allow Tilray Brands to exercise conversion rights at a price of 90 cents Canadian per Hexo share.

The conversion price implies that Tilray Brands would have the right to convert the notes into a 37-per-cent stake in Hexo.