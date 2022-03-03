Gender pay gap remains despite jobs rebound: study

TORONTO — A new report says women in Canada have more than regained the jobs they lost early in the pandemic, but they still face imbalances, especially in key child-rearing years.

The report from RBC Economics says after plummeting to a three-decade low at the onset of the crisis, the labour market participation rate for women rebounded just as sharply.

It found a record 84 per cent of women between the prime working ages of 25 and 54 in the workforce last year.

However, the report says there remains a nearly eight per cent difference in women's and men's labour market participation rates — a gap that’s twice as wide for parents with young children.