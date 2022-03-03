Diversified bonds can provide volatility hedge

“The price of the GIC doesn't adjust upward, whereas the price of traditional bonds, or higher quality bond markets, adjust upward when equities are correcting.”

GICs could become more attractive as interest rates rise, but central banks may take some time to raise rates, and Canadian banks could delay matching those higher rates for weeks or even months, said Tina Tehranchian, a certified financial planner at Assante Capital Management Ltd.

She said that on the bond side, investors should focus more on short-term bonds, since the longer the duration the greater the penalty to rising interest rates. Shorter terms mean lower returns, but likely worth it given the greater negative returns currently on long-term options.

“It’s better to settle for more modest rates of return and preservation of capital.”

For older Canadians, Tehranchian also suggested some consider life annuities, which have fallen out of favour given low interest rates, but which provide tax advantages over some other investment types.

“Life annuities can be a very interesting source of income for retirees.”

For those looking to income generation, she suggested well-established dividend stocks and real estate investment trusts options to offset inflation and volatility.

Overall, given all that’s happening in markets and the world, she said it’s a good time to take a look at your risk exposure and the balance of your holdings.

“It's definitely a good time to re-evaluate portfolios, not just in terms of exposure to bonds, that’s one component of it, but also the type of stocks that you hold.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2022.

By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press