Magna idling Russian operations over Ukraine

TORONTO — Magna International Inc. is joining other Canadian companies in idling its Russian operations following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Spokeswoman Tracy Fuerst says the Aurora, Ont.-based auto parts manufacturer is "deeply concerned with the very unfortunate situation in Ukraine."

Magna has six plants in Russia and about 2,500 employees.

Although it doesn't have facilities in Ukraine, Magna says thousands of Ukrainians work in its global operations, along with Russians the company says share the same values of human rights, diversity and inclusion.