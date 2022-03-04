Vaccination falling in Hamilton as COVID cases slowly rising

Kids age five to 11 have the lowest vaccination rates in the city, with about half having one shot and one-third having two doses.

While 82 per cent of youth age 12 to 17 have had two shots, just nine per cent have gone for their booster over the last two weeks.

Booster rates are particularly lagging for those age 18 to 29, with fewer than 40 per cent having three doses. Those age 30 to 34 are below 45 per cent.

In comparison, 80 per cent or more of those age 70 or older have had three shots.

In addition, the divide between different parts of the city remains vast, shows data from Ontario research institute ICES. It also raises the role that social determinants of health are playing in the vaccination rollout.

As of Feb. 6, the highest boosted area of Hamilton was 58 per cent in Dundas forward sortation area (FSA) L9H. The lowest, at 32 per cent, was in less affluent L8L, which stretches from Ottawa Street North to just west of James Street North and from King Street East to the waterfront.

The importance of immunization was stressed by Moore as the unvaccinated make up the majority of COVID cases in Ontario’s intensive care units (ICU).

“These individuals have much higher rates of hospitalization, ICU admission and death compared to those fully vaccinated,” said Moore.

Hamilton Health Sciences is still reporting severe overcrowding, with occupancy at 113 per cent at Juravinski Hospital and 106 per cent at Hamilton General Hospital. Ideal is up to 90 per cent.

The city’s hospitals were caring for 43 COVID patients Thursday and had 181 staff self-isolating.

None of the city’s seven active outbreaks were in hospital. However, a second person has died in an outbreak at Alexander Place Long-Term Care in Waterdown, where 70 have been infected since Jan. 1.

The city reported two new COVID deaths Wednesday — both seniors age 80 and older — to bring the pandemic toll to 524.

Wastewater surveillance reported by the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table shows a potential uptick in cases for Central West, which includes Hamilton, Brant, Haldimand, Norfolk, Niagara, Waterloo and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

Joanna Frketich is a health reporter at The Spectator. jfrketich@thespec.com