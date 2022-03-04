The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Friday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

5:45 a.m.: Long-standing inequities in education, housing and employment in Nova Scotia’s Black communities have been amplified by COVID-19, according to community leaders who are trying to collect better race-based data on the pandemic.

Those same issues have left African Nova Scotians vulnerable to misinformation about the disease, said David Haase, with the Health Association of African Nova Scotians, or HAAC.

“When COVID came along, we recognized that there was misinformation, mainly on social media, that the community was seeing and absorbing,” Haase said during a recent interview. “Things like, ‘Black people are not as easily infected,’ which is the opposite to the reality, we realized.”

The last two years have been particularly difficult for the province’s Black community, many of whom are descendants of American Loyalists who arrived in Nova Scotia in the 1780s, as a result of the American Revolution.

John Ariyo, director of equality and engagement with the province, said in an interview last week, “COVID has actually uncovered ... some of the inequalities in our communities when it comes to Black residents.”

Friday 5:42 a.m.: The markets are crowded again. Traffic is jamming the roads. Migrant workers have returned to the cities. And young people are back at schools and universities — many of them for the first time in years.

It isn’t quite how things were before the COVID-19 pandemic — mask mandates still exist in some places — but with infections steadily declining, life in South Asia is returning to a sense of normalcy.

The mental scars from last year’s delta-driven surge persist — especially in India, where health systems collapsed and millions likely died — but across the region high vaccination rates and hope that the highly contagious Omicron variant has helped bolster immunity are giving people reasons to be optimistic.

While experts agree that opening up was the right move amid falling case numbers, they caution that optimism should be tempered with lessons from the past two years.