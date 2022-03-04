Collision tech conference to ban some Russians

TORONTO — A global tech conference being held this summer in Toronto is barring businesses, government officials and media with ties to the Russian government from participating in this year's event.

Organizers behind Collision, dubbed "the Olympics of tech," say they are prohibiting all government members and agencies, state-controlled media, state-backed businesses and companies with ties to the Russian government from participating at the June event.

They will also ban all Russian businesses, including public and private companies, from exhibiting at Collision.

Organizers say the decision is their way of standing in solidarity with Ukraine, which Russia has been invading now for more than a week.