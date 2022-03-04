Emma Teitel: Welcome back, cheesy parades, packed streets and Ex indigestion. Toronto missed you

Remember walking endlessly around your Toronto neighbourhood in the thick of the pandemic past standoffish pedestrians wondering to yourself: is this the height of public leisure from now on?

Fingers crossed it’s not and it won’t be again.

On a chilly Friday morning at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, Toronto Mayor John Tory announced that major events are returning to the city. Not major events of the immunization variety (been there, done that), but rather, major events where you line up around the block to actually have fun.

After nearly two years absent them, the following festivals are back: the St. Patrick’s Day parade in March, Pride month in June, Toronto Caribbean Carnival in July, the CNE in August and TIFF in September, among others. Even if you hated crowds before COVID-19, it’s nice to know they’re out there breathing life into formerly empty streets. And even if you’re snobbish about parades, it’s nice to know they’re out there to look down on.

It’s also wonderful where Toronto’s Pride festival is concerned that the LGBTQ youth whose mental health has suffered significantly throughout the pandemic will get the chance to celebrate safely together — some for the very first time.

The same idea goes for little kids born in or shortly before the pandemic who despite living in or near a big city have never seen one in action outside a picture book. This summer will be one of firsts: first parade, first balloon, first drag show, first streetcar ride, first indigestion-causing dessert at the Ex.

And for their parents, or anybody for that matter, the big city events we once took for granted or avoided at all costs will be made novel again.

If fun isn’t your thing, in-person city meetings are making a comeback too. As of March 22, according to a news release, Toronto city council and committee meetings are transitioning to a hybrid model with open public galleries: “Members of council will have the option to attend meetings in-person or remotely. The public will also be able to choose to attend and make deputations either in person or virtually.”

This is good news for accessibility, as Torontonians who can’t attend meetings in person to speak on local issues critical to their well-being will be able to participate remotely. And those who have trouble with tech or in many cases don’t have internet access at all may once again attend these meetings in person. The hybrid model may be a disaster in Ontario schools but it’s a boon for civic engagement.

It’s also presumably somewhat of a relief for council Speaker Frances Nunziata, who deserves a medal for managing rowdy, tech-averse council members via livestream throughout the pandemic. Let us pray that this is the last year she has to consistently repeat the phrase: “councillor your mic is off.”