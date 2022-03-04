'STOP USING IMMEDIATELY': Shoppers Drug Mart recall involving makeup remover, Sport Chek recall regarding socks and Dollarama recall of hand sanitizers trigger Health Canada warnings to shoppers

Health Canada has issued multiple alerts to shoppers after products at some of the country's big-name stores are being pulled from shelves.

One of the recalls involves Bioderma Sensibio H20 micellar water makeup remover, sold at Shoppers Drug Mart, in the 850 ml size. The UPC code is written on the white barcode label on the back of the bottle, and the lot number is engraved on the bottom of the bottle.

Some recalled products could contain a common microorganism called Serratia marcescens, according to Health Canada's recall warning issued March 4.

"Serratia marcescens rarely causes severe infections in healthy individuals. Those who have a weakened immune system or other favourable conditions, such as a very recent surgery, could be infected. The anticipated hazard is a skin infection (pimples) or an eye infection, in the event of accidental contact with eyes (conjunctivitis)," the warning states.