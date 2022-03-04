'STOP USING IMMEDIATELY': Shoppers Drug Mart recall involving makeup remover, Sport Chek recall regarding socks and Dollarama recall of hand sanitizers trigger Health Canada warnings to shoppers

Health Canada has issued multiple alerts to shoppers after products at some of the country's big-name stores are being pulled from shelves.
One of the recalls involves Bioderma Sensibio H20 micellar water makeup remover, sold at Shoppers Drug Mart, in the 850 ml size. The UPC code is written on the white barcode label on the back of the bottle, and the lot number is engraved on the bottom of the bottle.
Some recalled products could contain a common microorganism called Serratia marcescens, according to Health Canada's recall warning issued March 4.
"Serratia marcescens rarely causes severe infections in healthy individuals. Those who have a weakened immune system or other favourable conditions, such as a very recent surgery, could be infected. The anticipated hazard is a skin infection (pimples) or an eye infection, in the event of accidental contact with eyes (conjunctivitis)," the warning states.
As of Feb. 25, 2022, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products," the warning states.
To determine whether they are in possession of an affected product and to find out how they can get a refund and dispose of the product, consumers can visit the website https://www.bioderma.ca/en/product-withdrawal-recall-info or call 1-866-608-3938, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.
The company reported that 6270 units of the affected product were sold in Canada between December 2021 and February 2022.
Another recall involves certain Stance Kids Reiny Szn Mid-Cushion Crew Socks sold at Sport Chek.
The bells on the socks may detach posing a potential choking hazard to young children, according to the warning. There have been no reports of injuries in Canada.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled socks and contact Stance Inc. for instructions on how to return the product for a store credit, Health Canada said.
For more information, consumers can contact Stance Inc. by telephone toll free at 1-888-391-9020 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT or by email.
The company reported 325 units were sold in Canada between November and December of last year.
As of January 31, 2022, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.
Lastly, a recall of certain hand sanitizers sold at Dollarama and other stores was updated recently with new products.
These sanitizers do not meet Health Canada’s requirements and may pose health risks.
Issues include:
• containing (or possibly containing) ingredients that are not permitted by Health Canada;
• containing undeclared impurities at elevated levels;
• improper labelling;
• missing risk statements;
• being unauthorized for sale in Canada;
• being sold without proper product testing;
• being counterfeit; or
• having defective or faulty packaging.
