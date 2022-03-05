Women entrepreneurs struggle to recover from pandemic impacts

Financial institutions and organizations should also consider adopting a gender and development approach (GAD) so that women are not discriminated against when seeking financing and wouldn’t have to face barriers to keep their businesses afloat.

What about social and cultural barriers to maintaining and growing their businesses?

Childcare was a dominant concern for female entrepreneurs, especially during the pandemic. Women were often forced to juggle work with daycare, home-schooling or elder care during the lockdowns.

Childcare is essential social infrastructure; it is the care work that is the backbone of our economy. Just as roads and transit support our economic growth, so too does child care.

Governments investing in early learning and child care enables parents, particularly mothers, to achieve their full economic potential. The federal government’s promise to provide universal child care across the country — with signed deals with all but Ontario so far — is a welcome step in this direction.

Women entrepreneurs also flagged reduced emotional and mental well-being and a lack of support for mental health during the pandemic. Many women reported feeling “burnt out” from juggling multiple responsibilities. Several respondents also reported feeling overwhelmed by COVID fatigue in general and unable to maintain their mental health in a world of uncertainty.

Limited access to health services, including psychological and mental health supports, the costs of these services and taking time away from family to gain access to these supports were significant challenges for women entrepreneurs.

Decolonizing policies and procedures around support for Indigenous entrepreneurs was also flagged as a concern by some survey respondents.

Many Canadians might be surprised to learn that Indigenous women are starting businesses at a faster rate than non-Indigenous women, with more than 23,000 businesses in Canada. Indigenous women face particularly insidious and challenging barriers: systemic racism, poverty, and poor access to finance.

Governments should fund not-for-profit Indigenous-led organizations like the Nishnawbe Aski Development Fund and women-led organizations known for their support of Indigenous women entrepreneurs, like the PARO Centre for Women’s Enterprise.

Our governments should also consider stronger supplier diversity policies to make space for minority-identified business owners and create opportunities for these businesses to have an opportunity to procure large contracts to launch their businesses to new heights.

Female entrepreneurs are a growing and important segment of the Canadian economy. It’s time we supported their needs and help them flourish.

Rosalind Lockyer is Founder and CEO of PARO Centre for Women’s Enterprise and serves on the Board of Directors for Women’s Enterprise Organization of Canada and the Women’s Economic Council.