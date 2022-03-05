As food prices soar, it’s time for Ottawa to stop automatic beer tax hikes

I feel a cautious optimism within Canada’s hospitality sector that some of the worse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the devastating restrictions placed on in-dining service at restaurants and bars, may be behind us. Finally, the industry can now shift our focus to the long-term and what needs to be done to recover from the past two-years.

As an owner of five Montréal area hospitality venues and a specialty beer retail store, my team is looking forward to welcoming patrons back and working towards a brighter future. But, as we’re getting back to business, a new problem is emerging: rising food and other prices for nearly everything we need to operate.

In January, Statistics Canada reported that food prices increased by 6.1 per cent from a year ago — a jump that has not been seen in more than a decade. For restaurants and bars, the price for staples like beef, chicken and condiments have gone up by as much as 12 per cent at the worst possible time.

Chronic labour shortages and supply chain disruptions that are contributing to rising prices are factors outside the federal government’s control. At the same time, there are also measures that the current government has put in place driving the upward trend in prices — a prime example being its approach to beer taxes … apparently no tax is high enough!

In 2017, the federal Liberals adopted a beverage alcohol tax policy that imposes annual automatic increases without Parliament’s oversight, debate, vote or even consideration of what’s actually going on in the market.

Since then, there have been five automatic beer tax hikes raising the price of beer for consumers and businesses in Canada’s hospitality sector that depend on beer sales. For many restaurants and bars, beer is an important revenue driver, accounting for an estimated 20 per cent of all beer sales in Canada in a typical year. In my places, alcohol sales generally account for 70 to 75 per cent of my business and are crucial to me being able to make a go of it.

Looking toward the future in an era of rising inflation, it looks like federal beer taxes are set to go up by an unprecedented 7.5 per cent over the next two years, representing $70 million in new taxes that will flow through to higher beer prices for our businesses and our customers. And there’s no end on these increases which will continue on year after year until government decides that Canadians have had their fill.

It just doesn’t make any sense for the federal government to impose higher beer and alcohol taxes at this critical time, adding to inflation and to the cost of our operations. Higher taxes and higher prices will hinder the recovery of our country’s hospitality businesses. We need support, not more hurdles getting in the way of our recovery.

On behalf of my fellow restaurateurs, bartenders, mixologists and the thousands of Canadians who work in hospitality, I am calling on Prime Minister Trudeau and Finance Minister Freeland to do the right thing and stop these automatic annual increases to beer, wine and spirits taxes in this year’s Budget.

After a challenging two years, I think Canadians will be ready to say cheers to that.