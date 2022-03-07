The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Monday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

5:50 a.m. Quebec is taking its first step toward lifting mandatory masking today, starting with elementary and high school students across the province.

Students won't be required to wear masks while seated in class as they make their way back to school after March Break.

But the COVID-19 mask mandate still applies in common areas of elementary and high schools, while students are circulating and on school buses.