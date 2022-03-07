Cargojet earned $102M in Q4 as revenues surge 26%

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Cargojet Inc. swung to a $102-million profit in the fourth quarter as revenue surged 26.1 per cent on increased demand for its domestic, charter and other aircraft services.

The Mississauga, Ont.-based provider of time-sensitive air cargo services says it earned $5.70 per diluted share in the quarter, compared with a loss of $1.31 per share or $20.5 million a year earlier.

Revenues for the three months ended Dec. 31 were $235.9 million, up from $187.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Analysts on average expected Cargojet to earn $1.70 per share on $211.9 million of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.