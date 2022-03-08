Read more from The Associated Press.

5:25 a.m. Chris Bellissimo and his family are riding the TTC a lot more these days, and it doesn’t take a math whiz to understand why.

It costs him and wife $3.20 each to hop on a bus near the bungalow they rent in Scarborough and travel to any part of the TTC network, while their two kids, both under 8, are young enough to ride for free.

“So if the four of us wanted to go anywhere in the city we’re looking at under $7,” he says.

The Bellissimo family aren’t the only ones experiencing a renewed appreciation for the TTC. With the average price of gas in the GTA topping $1.84 per litre this week and supply issues made worse by the war in Ukraine expected to push it even higher, drivers are looking for cheaper alternatives to get around. That could give a boost to the TTC and other transit agencies struggling to win back customers after COVID-19 devastated their ridership.

Read more from the Star’s Ben Spurr.

5:20 a.m. Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children.

Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies.

The new guidance would run counter to recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that all children ages 5 to 7 should be vaccinated. Although children are generally less likely than adults to become severely ill with COVID-19, public health experts have underlined that vaccines further reduce their risk and help prevent them from infecting others.

5:10 a.m. Public health held firm to its claims that detecting COVID-19 in wastewater has failed in Hamilton, despite pushback from the researchers who say the data is “remarkable.”

“It’s not something that has worked as a predictive measure in Hamilton to date,” Michelle Baird said at a city briefing Monday.

She shed no light on why there is such a divide between public health and the University of Ottawa research team that has been analyzing data from the Woodward Avenue and Dundas treatment plants since July 2020.

“It’s remarkably strong, the relationship between the signal in wastewater and hospitalizations in that city,” said Robert Delatolla, a civil engineering professor who leads the Ottawa team. “The wastewater is a remarkable early indicator of hospitalizations in Hamilton and it has been that since the middle of 2020.”

Read more from the Spectator’s Joanna Frketich.

5 a.m. The RCMP told MPs Monday that it only gave the names of people directly involved in Ottawa protests to banks to freeze their accounts, and not supporters who donated to the so-called Freedom Convoy.

The lists of protesters given to banks included personal details from the police database, such as whether protesters had been suspected of other crimes, had witnessed crimes or had other “dealings” with the police, as well as personal information such as age and height.

RCMP Supt. Denis Beaudoin told the House of Commons finance committee that banks, building societies and other institutions were sent “different types of information” from the police database on protesters, depending on what was in their files.

Read more from The Canadian Press.