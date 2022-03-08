Ditch the points: cash-back cards are better value

The straight-ahead cash-back rewards allow you maximize your savings in a way that points might not, Castaldo said.

“You can set it up so your cash back automatically goes into your savings or chequing account and treat that as another savings benefit.”

Cash-back rewards are also attractive because of their simplicity.

“It’s extremely clear the rate of return that you’re getting versus some of these points programs that can be convoluted. And that transparency seems to resonate with a lot of people,” he said.

Another advantage they have, particularly over points cards, is that you get your reward down to the dollar. In comparison, people may not always use all of their points in other types of reward cards.

“That’s kind of exciting for a lot of people because you don’t have this awkward amount of points that you never use at the end of the year,” he said.

The drawback, in comparison to other rewards cards, is that if you were to maximize your points on a points card, you would typically get more value than you would with a pure cash-back card.

That’s because financial institutions that control the points values assume that you’re not spending all your points, he explained.

“They have this huge points balance that they carry on their books every year so they can afford to be more generous knowing that people aren’t always going to use it. With cash back, on the other hand, people almost always take their entire balance down to the last dollar every year.”

For Canadians looking to sign up for a cash-back reward card, Castaldo recommends always reading the fine print.

“A lot of credit cards can have exciting welcome offers but then those offers will fade after six months,” he said.

The best way to get the most “bang for your buck,” he adds, is to go online and research the details of each card.

Ratehub’s findings were based on an online survey of 1,527 Canadians, completed between Aug. 20 and 22, 2021, using Leger’s online panel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2022.

By Leah Goleb, The Canadian Press