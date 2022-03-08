Ontario Independent MPP Randy Hillier has been suspended from Twitter Tuesday after months of posting anti-COVID restriction rhetoric and support of the so-called “Freedom Convoy.”

The news comes days after Hillier announced he will not seek re-election in June and weeks after Ottawa police revealed they were investigating the MPP’s Twitter activity.

The social media platform says it suspends accounts which violate Twitter rules; these bar “hateful conduct,” “abuse/harassment,” threatening violence against an individual or group of people and more.

On Feb. 22, Ontario legislature passed a motion that Hillier wouldn’t be recognized by the Speaker until he apologized for “racist and discriminatory statements about a federal cabinet minister.”