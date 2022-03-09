No winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot

News 12:35 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — There was no winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $40 million draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on March 11 will be an estimated $50 million, with two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

By The Canadian Press

