Today’s coronavirus news: Ontario top doctor set to lay out provincial plans to 'live with COVID'; Two years since Canada recorded first COVID-19 death

2) Children under five years old are still ineligible to be vaccinated against the virus.

3) BA.2, the Omicron subvariant believed to be roughly 30 per cent more contagious than the Omicron variant is currently spreading in Ontario.

4) The Children’s Health Coalition, a collective of children’s health organizations from Sick Kids to McMaster Children’s Hospital thinks it’s a bad idea. In its own words: “Masking in indoor school settings protects children and their families. As soon as the evidence suggests otherwise, then alternatives can be considered.”

5) Masking is a cheap, effective and virtually harmless way to curb the virus.

5:25 a.m. People stand when Dr. Matshidiso Moeti enters a room at the World Health Organization’s Africa headquarters in the Republic of Congo and they listen intently to what she says.

Small in stature and big in presence, Moeti is the first woman to lead WHO’s regional Africa office, the capstone of her trailblazing career in which she has overcome discrimination in apartheid South Africa to become one of the world’s top health administrators.

As WHO Africa chief, Moeti initiates emergency responses to health crises in 47 of the continent’s 54 countries and recommends policies to strengthen their health care systems.

5:15 a.m. The Austrian government said Wednesday that it won’t start enforcing a vaccine mandate for most adults in mid-March as it had planned.

The mandate for people 18 and over became law in early February, 2 1/2 months after the plan was first announced amid a surge of Delta-variant cases that sent the country into a since-lifted lockdown. By then, much of the sense of urgency had disappeared.

The plan was for police in mid-March to start checking people’s vaccination status during traffic stops and checks on coronavirus restrictions. People who can't produce proof of vaccination would be asked in writing to do so and would be fined up to 600 euros ($653) if they don’t. Fines could reach 3,600 euros if people contest their punishment.

5:10 a.m. On this day in 2020, Canada recorded its first COVID-19 death. B.C.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed a man in his 80s with pre-existing conditions died at the Lynn Valley care centre in North Vancouver.

5 a.m. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Wednesday that reducing the skyrocketing number of deaths in the latest coronavirus surge is the city’s priority, putting a plan to test the entire population on hold in the latest flip-flop in the government’s pandemic response.

Lam said there is “no specific time frame” for a citywide testing, two weeks after she announced it would happen this month. Her earlier announcement, coupled with rumors of an accompanying lockdown of the city, left store shelves bare as residents stockpiled daily necessities.

The city of 7.4 million people is in the grip of a spiraling Omicron outbreak that has swamped hospitals and morgues and reduced hours or shut restaurants and other shops in the normally bustling financial hub. More than 500,000 infections and over 2,000 deaths have been recorded since the fifth wave began at the end of December, with many of the victims among the unvaccinated elderly.

