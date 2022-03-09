Ontario to lift all COVID-19 restrictions by April 27, ending indoor masking after March break

From masking to vaccinations, Ontario is lifting all COVID-19 restrictions by the end of April as part of its latest plan to live with the virus that has claimed more than 12,000 lives across the province in the last two years.

That starts with an end to mandatory masking in schools and most indoor public places March 21, as previously reported by the Star.

But businesses and institutions are welcome to keep masking and mandatory vaccination policies if they choose as COVID-19 circulates, officials said in outlining the plan Wednesday.

“As directives are revoked, individual organizations will continue to have the authority to keep requirements in place,” said Ministry of Health briefing materials released in advance of an 11 a.m. news conference by chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore.

Officials said 10 to 12 per cent of the population eligible for PCR tests, such as health-care workers, are testing positive for COVID-19 — mainly the highly contagious Omicron and the related BA.2 variants — but hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions have been steadily declining.

The next step in the reopening comes Monday, when hospitals and other institutions will no longer be required to have policies on vaccination of staff, although many hospitals have already made COVID-19 shots a condition of employment.

While masking requirements will be lifted in most indoor settings on March 21, the Monday following the March school break, masks will be required until April 27 in high-risk settings such as public transit, nursing and retirement homes, hospitals, shelters, jails and other congregate living settings such as homes for Ontarians with developmental disabilities.

However, once masking is no longer required, Ontarians more vulnerable to serious illness or death from COVID-19 because of underlying medical conditions are encouraged to continue wearing them, officials said.

In Brantford, Premier Doug Ford maintained the ultimate decision on further easing restrictions was left to Moore and that there was no political interference.

“Let me be very clear, there’s no pressure on Dr. Moore. I follow the advice and the recommendations of the chief medical officer of Ontario. He consults with the science table. We’re going to take his advice,” said Ford, adding Moore “has done an incredible job,” which is why Ontario has fared better than most of North America during the pandemic.