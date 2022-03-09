Ontario to remove mask mandate Mar. 21

Ontario will remove its mask mandate on March 21.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said the requirement to wear masks will be removed with the exceptions of public transit, health care, long-term care and high-risk congregate care settings.

“Removing the mask mandate does not mean the risk is gone,” he said. “COVID-19 transmission is still occurring across the province and masks can protect you and others from becoming infected.”

Instead, he said the removal of the mandate will make wearing a mask an individual choice and encouraged each person to assess their own risk. He said it is still strongly encouraged for those most vulnerable to the virus to wear a mask.

He said a slight increase in cases and hospitalizations can be expected following the removal of the mask mandate, but he said most indicators have been trending positively following the easing of other public health measures.

“We haven’t seen a sudden rebound in cases or impact on the health care system,” Dr. Moore said. “Thanks to high vaccination rates and natural immunity that is developing, as well as the arrival of other therapeutic and antivirals, Ontario has the tools necessary to manage the impacts of this virus.”

Dr. Moore said public health indicators will continue to be monitored and did not rule out a return to a mask mandate in the fall or winter if there is a significant increase in the transmission of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases.

In addition to removing mask requirements in schools, Dr. Moore said cohorting and distancing requirements will also be removed.

Dr. Moore was asked if removing the mask mandate was motivated by the election in June.

“Our plan to remove masking is even more cautious than most provinces,” he said. “It fits with our staged and phased approach, it follows the evidence, it follows the risk.”