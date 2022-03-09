‘COVID is not over’: Toronto’s top doctor recommends masks for protection as city council votes to end mandate

“The city’s mask bylaw was always intended to be time-limited and was enacted at a time when a city-wide bylaw was required to manage the significant health risks posed by COVID-19 when there was either no vaccine or, later, when the population was only partially vaccinated.”

Now, due to a high vaccination rate and declining trends in infection spread and hospitalizations, de Villa said the city can consider removing these rules “in concert” with the province.

There were lots of questions from council members for de Villa about her published recommendations following the provincial announcement.

Coun. John Filion (Willowdale), the only council member to vote against ending the city’s mask mandate early, expressed concerns about lifting the rules now.

“I think it’s too soon,” said Filion ahead of the vote.

“I would be much more comfortable if we waited until the new Omicron-specific vaccines were available because … hopefully that will return us to a place where you can fully protect yourself by getting vaccinated and continuing to wear a mask and not relying on what other people do.”

Coun. Mike Layton (University-Rosedale) asked de Villa to speak to how public health officials arrived at their latest recommendation.

“I think what we need to do is establish that the advice that you’re giving is driven by science and not politics,” he said, citing the debate already playing out online.

De Villa pointed to key indicators that were also published Wednesday, including data that shows the Omicron peak has passed.

“When you look at our overall epidemiological context,” she said, “it shows that the trends are absolutely improving and you add to this the fact that we have these remarkable vaccination rates and, to a certain extent, some immunity that’s provided by the infections that many people unfortunately experienced, particularly over the last several weeks.”

Others who spoke at council agreed with de Villa that masks would still be needed for some time yet.

“Don't throw away your boxes of masks,” said Coun. Stephen Holyday (Etobicoke Centre).

“They’re still useful.”

Jennifer Pagliaro is a Toronto-based reporter covering city hall and municipal politics for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @jpags