‘I’m scared.’ Some urge caution as Ontario schools ending mask mandates

Toronto city council voted Wednesday afternoon to have the city’s own masking bylaw expire March 21, in concert with provincial mandates.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, who backed the move, says her best advice is still to wear a mask, especially in crowded, indoor settings. “COVID is not over,” she said. “Hence it is really important that we continue to use the tools at our disposal.”

De Castro is double-vaccinated but will keep wearing a mask at school because she worries about contracting COVID and transmitting it to her grandmother and six-year-old brother, who hasn’t yet received his second jab. If case counts continue to drop, “I’ll be more than happy to take it off,” because she said mask-wearing muffles voices and causes skin problems, such as rashes and acne.

The teen, who’s a student trustee at the Toronto Catholic District School Board, says students are evenly split on mask wearing. And some are concerned they may feel peer pressure to either remove, or wear, a mask.

“I’m not really worried about (peer pressure) because I will be prioritizing myself and my family’s safety,” she said.

The TCDSB says it will follow the province’s direction. The Toronto District School Board is reviewing its policies to determine how changes announced by the province will be implemented and will discuss the issue at a special meeting Thursday.

The Children’s Health Coalition — a group of leading children’s health organizations — says “for now, we encourage everyone to continue masking in schools.” It would have preferred the province wait a couple of weeks after the March break to assess the impact of Ontario’s reopening before deciding.

“Masks remain an important layer of protection as the pandemic continues and may be needed in communities with low vaccination rates and where there is a surge in cases,” according to a statement released by the group, which includes CHEO, McMaster Children’s Hospital and Sick Kids. “Masks also protect those most vulnerable, including high-risk, immunocompromised and fragile children.”

Dr. Ronald Cohn, president and CEO of Sick Kids, says we “should be abundantly cautious in our approach to lifting in-school public health measures.”

“As a pediatrician, I encourage families who are more comfortable wearing masks to continue to do so past the lifting of the mask mandates,” he said. “We must all remember that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and show respect and support for those who continue to practise masking and other safety measures.”

Teachers unions also urged caution, and questioned the province’s motivation.

“It appears that a fast-approaching June election is influencing politicians’ decisions to lift COVID-19 safety measures,” says Karen Brown, president of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, which represents 83,000 members, including public elementary teachers, occasional teachers and designated early childhood educators. “Lifting the mask mandate too soon may result in further disruption to in-person learning and negative impacts on the health and safety of ETFO members, students, and their families.”

Barb Dobrowolski, president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, said members worry that dropping mask requirements in schools “is ill-timed, and seemingly motivated by politics, rather than science.”

“For safe, open schools, we must proceed cautiously,” said Dobrowolski of OECTA, which represents 45,000 Catholic elementary and secondary teachers. “Schools are the largest daily gathering in Ontario, with more than two million students, educators, and staff congregating in buildings — many with more than 30 students in a classroom — for seven hours a day.”

With files from Kristin Rushowy and Jennifer Pagliaro

Isabel Teotonio is a Toronto-based reporter covering education for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @Izzy74