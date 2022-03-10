On New Year’s Eve, as Omicron overwhelmed the testing system, the province restricted access to PCR tests to only high-risk settings and people.

Without these case numbers to rely on for an accurate picture of community spread, testing for COVID’s genetic fingerprint in wastewater, which began in Canada in April 2020, has moved to the forefront.

Fortunately the PCR eligibility changes don’t “affect how much people go to the bathroom,” said Robert Delatolla, a professor at the University of Ottawa whose lab tracks COVID in Ottawa wastewater.

Wastewater surveillance works by monitoring the level of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, in water carrying fecal matter after we flush our toilets. Samples are taken at sites throughout the province, providing an early indicator of whether cases are going up, as virus fragments will be detected in feces before someone is sick enough to go to the hospital.

“It really can tell us, are we out of the woods? How are we doing?” Delatolla said. “It gives you that piece of information where you can make those choices for yourself, and it fills in that void that we have now.”

Claire J. Oswald, an associate professor in the department of geography and environmental studies at Ryerson University who’s working on samples from Toronto’s Humber Wastewater Treatment Plant, said there may be some “ups and downs” now that the overall levels of COVID have dropped from the Omicron peak.

Oswald credits the labs that do the wastewater testing and the province for organizing them, calling it a “success story” that “hopefully can be leveraged for other things beyond COVID,” such as tracking of flu cases.

“For people who wonder, ‘does this really work?,’ it does,” said Dr. Eric Arts, Canada Research Chair in Viral Control and an immunology professor at Western University. “The virus stays relatively stable in the wastewater, so we can monitor it. It tracked almost perfectly with cases when we were monitoring cases.”

Arts, along with other researchers at other universities, is monitoring wastewater for the province and the Public Health Agency of Canada. He noted that this type of surveillance likely provides a better representation of total cases in Ontario simply due to the fact that a lot of infected people aren’t getting tested.

“Now we can pinpoint which regions might have an uptick in transmission,” he said. “If we needed to, we could be very specific in putting stronger public health measures in a specific region.”

Jüni says he is concerned that if Ontarians start to embrace the newly allowed freedoms, at the same time that we are dropping masking mandates, cases could start going up again.

“This could be too much in terms of high-risk contacts and transmission,” he said. “We first want to make sure wastewater levels stay relatively stable, or if it does go up, stabilizes again. The longer we wait, the closer we get to spring, and the more the good weather will help.”

